Celtic sign West Brom winger Burke on loan

Celtic have signed Oliver Burke from West Brom to strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ attacking options as the Scottish Premiership title race intensifies.

Scotland international Burke will join the club on loan for the rest of the season, subject to a medical, and link up with his new team-mates at a training camp in Dubai.

The 21-year-old came through the Nottingham Forest youth academy before moving to RB Leipzig, where he made 25 Bundesliga appearances prior to returning to the Championship with West Brom.

Celtic are not back in action until January 19, when they face Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Rodgers’ team are top of the Premiership on goal difference following a 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Rangers last weekend.