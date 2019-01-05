Reports: Barcelona set for shock move for former Manchester United star

Barcelona have shocked the footballing world this week after reports have emerged of their possible interest in former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao.

Don Balon are reporting that the Catalans could be linked with the Colombian and may have their man for a paltry 10 million Euros this January, as they make one last attempt to capture the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Falcao is currently at AS Monaco under Thierry Henry, but a move to Barca at this late stage in his career would be a preferred choice considering he still has some gas left in the tank.

But the move is contingent on a couple of happenings, so it seems. Monaco want Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea, and Barcelona could swoop for Falcao if they lose Munir El Haddadi soon, so by no means is this a done deal.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – The next week or so should give clarity on this transfer, but as of now it looks as if base interest from Barcelona is all that there is as far as Falcao is concerned.