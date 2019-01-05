Unai Emery admits Petr Cech Arsenal future in doubt

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted that he does not know what the future holds for goalkeeper Petr Cech amid reports that he could move on in January.

Cech started most of the games for the Gunners at the beginning of the Premier League season, but an injury forced him out, and allowed new signing Bernd Leno to show why he was brought into the club.

Since then, Leno’s good work between the sticks has ensured Cech does not get a starting spot back in the team, prompting speculation over the keeper’s future.

So when Emery was asked about what the future holds for the former Chelsea stopper, he claimed he had no idea.

“I don’t know now. This is a question for the club and the player to deal with our necessary things with the goalkeeper,” the Arsenal boss responded

“But when he played at the start of the season, he did very well. He was very good behaviour, commitment and performance.”

Cech was earlier forced to sit on the bench at Chelsea when Thibaut Courtois had joined and is facing a similar situation now at the Emirates stadium.