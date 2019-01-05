Reports: Chelsea considering signing Premier League striker as back-up

Chelsea are clearly short of goals at the moment, and manager Maurizio Sarri is seeking an end to the scoring misery of the Blues.

The Italian manager has played Eden Hazard up top in most of the games during the busy Christmas-New Year period, but it is clearly only a temporary solution, and change is in the offing.

Chelsea have already signed Christian Pulisic who will join the club next summer, but for now, they are looking for a striker, and have got a couple players in mind.

Gonzalo Higuain has been the reported target for a while now, but with nothing clear just yet, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Marko Arnautovic as a back-up, Bleacher Report are saying.

With Alvaro Morata unable to cement his position in the side, Arnautovic could be the short-term solution at the very least as Chelsea aim to secure their top four spot in the Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – Having just got him fit, West Ham United might be unwillingly to sell their top forward so quickly as he is the main goal scorer in the side. Chelsea’s woes up front might continue.