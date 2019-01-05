Reports: Jose Mourinho set for first job after Manchester United sacking

Jose Mourinho may have been out of the public eye since his sacking about two weeks ago, but the former Manchester United manager isn’t slipping down the managerial radar just yet.

Portuguese outlet Record are claiming that Mourinho could be set for a return to Benfica, a club he managed briefly in his managerial career.

The report suggests that Jose is still highly regarded in Portugal as a coach and that Benfica would be more than happy to have him aid their revival in the Portuguese league.

However, it isn’t all straight forward though, as the former Chelsea boss’ wages could prove to be a major issue for the club and they might just consider keeping him till the end of the season if there is salary cut involved.

As has been noticed, Mourinho is already back in his home country and appears to be enjoying his sabbatical.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – While it does plausible that Mourinho would coach in Portugal, the high salary demanded could be a major barrier for Benfica before they have him as their coach. It would no doubt be a huge signing nonetheless.