Reports: Real Madrid close in on first signing of the summer

River Plate youngster Exequiel Palacios will likely be the first player to join Real Madrid in the transfer window, as President Florentino Perez begins his squad overhaul.

Palacios, 20, has also attracted interest from Real’s eternal rivals Barcelona but according to his agent Renato Corsi, it is the European Champions who are in advanced talks to secure his signature in the summer.

Speaking to La Oral Deportiva de Radio Rivadavia, Corsi had this to say on the deal.

“The leaders of River got together with Real Madrid in Abu Dhabi. In the coming days there will be a formal offer and the operation is quite advanced.”

“The family, Exequiel and I want him to go in June and Real Madrid don’t have a problem with him staying at River until then.”

The notion was also confirmed by River Plate president Rodolfo D’Onofrio last month, when he mentioned that the Spanish giants are interested in Palacios and further talks are set to commence between the clubs.

The player’s agent Corsi went one step further, outlining the timeline for when a formal bid from Real Madrid is likely to be presented to River Plate.

“Real Madrid want him and supposedly River will sell. They agree, so between Monday and Tuesday the formal proposal will be presented.”

Palacios made his Argentina debut in September.

