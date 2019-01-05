AC Milan sign Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta has completed his long-awaited move to AC Milan from Flamengo, signing a five-year deal with the Serie A club.

AC Milan have announced the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo for a reported fee of €35million.

The Brazil international has agreed to a five-year contract with the Rossoneri and will join up with his new team-mates when they resume training on Monday following Serie A’s mid-season break.

Milan sporting director Leonardo confirmed last October that a deal had been agreed in principle with Flamengo, although they needed to wait until the January transfer window opened to finalise the move.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 32 Brasileirao appearances in 2018 as Flamengo finished second behind Palmeiras.