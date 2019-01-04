Reports: Premier League superstar ready to snub Real Madrid for Barcelona

In a stunning revelation, Don Balon are reporting that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will only leave the Reds to sign with Barcelona, and not with Real Madrid.

Both La Liga giants have been rumored with the Egyptian, but Salah has apparently had his say, and only considers Barcelona as a possible destination over the Santiago Bernabeu.

The ‘Egyptian King’ has been in sensational form this season as well, and may well go on to win the golden boot award again, but his future remains in doubt.

Liverpool have made it clear that no less than 180 million euros can be entertained for their star forward, but even that might not be enough to snatch the talisman from Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has time and again praised Salah for his tenacity and will to win, so it looks unlikely that the Premier League leaders will let go of him any time soon.