Liverpool first exit confirmed as defender joins Premier League rivals on loan

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne will join Bournemouth on loan till the end of the season, sources have revealed.

The Englishman has only featured a handful of times for the Reds this season after an injury marred his time at Anfield, but he is still highly rated as a player and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe knows what he brings to the table.

In Clyne’s injury absence, manager Jurgen Klopp found Trent Alexander-Arnold to fill in at right back, but the youngster’s terrific form has kept Clyne out of the team even after returning from injury.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are suffering grave injury concerns of their own at the moment, with much of their squad on the sidelines, and after losing Jermain Defoe to Rangers, they have now decided to add to their defensive line.

This appears to be a straight loan till the end of the season, so Liverpool should have Clyne back by the start of next term.