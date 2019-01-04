Reports: Manchester United eyeing former Atletico Madrid forward

Manchester United have turned their attention to yet another forward player, Foot Mercato are reporting. It is being reported that Yannick Carrasco is on the United radar for the January transfer window, despite currently playing in China.

Carrasco moved from Atletico Madrid to Dalian Yifang in China, but his value in the European transfer market has not dwindled just yet.

In fact, several top clubs still understand the importance of Carrasco as a wide and forward player, so offers continue to present themselves.

Dalian may have former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as their manager however, and he knows Carrasco very well from their time in France, so United could face a stern test in trying to prise the Belgian from the club.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – United may be attacking on all cylinders under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but a signing like Carrasco will only assist their revival and perhaps challenge for silverware again.