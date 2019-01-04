Reports: Barcelona star set to leave, La Liga and Premier League clubs show interest

Barcelona star Munir El Haddadi has refused to sign a new deal with the Catalans, Mundo Deportivo are reporting. The forward has only made a handful of appearances for the team, and wants to leave for free at the end of the season.

Munir is out of a contract at the end of the season, and with opportunities at the Camp Now dwindling, it might be time for the Moroccan striker to look elsewhere for playing time.

Though he has not signed with any club yet, there is reportedly interest from Premier League side West Ham, while the likes of Real Betis and Sevilla from La Liga are also keen on bringing in the player.

Barcelona may still offer him a final deal, but if he turns it down, they will not insist again, letting the 23-year-old move on to whichever club comes with the best offer.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – He will surely leave in the summer, but Barcelona may want to cash in while they can in January and sell to the best bidder. With several clubs in the running, expect this deal to be wrapped up soon.