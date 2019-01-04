Reports: Mario Balotelli set for shock Premier League return

Mario Balotelli could bring his entertaining self back to England, the Mirror are reporting. The Italian enjoyed spells at Manchester City and Liverpool while in the Premier League, and could be headed back again.

The report suggests that Nice have grown fed up with his antics that he so well known for, and head coach Patrick Vieira will not stand in his way if he wants to secure a move away from the French club.

Newcastle United are one of the teams interested in signing the former Inter Milan player, with manager Rafael Benitez keen to invest in some attacking talent. The Magpies have drawn too many blanks this season in the Premier League, and could find Balotelli the key to unlock a scoring run for the side.

The report shows the extent to which Balotelli has angered his coach at Nice, with Vieira admitting his desire to literally knock some sense into the forward.

“I have given Mario a few extra days off to think about his future and what he wants to do,” Vieira said.

“He’s under contract here and everything is possible, if we can come to a common agreement who knows.

“When it comes to Mario, I want to answer back, or just slam him up against the wall or leave him hanging by his collar on the coat rack, but I can’t, as I’m no longer a player.

“I don’t want to say something I’ll regret. I am trying to be constructive in my comments to him.”

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3.5/5 – With time and patience running out, expect Newcastle to wrap this deal up soon. It remains to be seen though, whether ‘Balo’ can keep a check on his wide range of emotions.