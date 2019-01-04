Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Manchester United have January transfer window plans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club do indeed have plans for the January transfer window, and that it may have been planned for quite a while as well.

In a press conference ahead of an FA Cup tie, the United legend was asked about the English giants doing business in the current window to which the Norwegian had an exciting reply.

“The club’s probably had a plan. You don’t just plan the next day or the next month. I’m sure they’ve got plans for this transfer window. It’s probably been planned since the summer and the year before.”

Solskjaer also mentioned that he plans to have a sit down chat with Ed Woodward to discuss possible transfers in the window, and what his opinion might be on the same.

“Obviously I’m here to voice my opinion on that and I’m sure we’ll sit down, me and Ed, if they’ve got anything in the pipeline. “

It is exciting news for Manchester United fans who have been urging their team to buy new players and may just have that wish fulfilled very soon.