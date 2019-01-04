Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2019, Bahrain star signs for UEFA Europa League club

On the cusp of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, one Bahrain star has made a big career move. Yusuf Helal, formerly of East Riffa, has signed for Czech league leaders SK Slavia Praha. The Bahraini forward was spending the season on loan in the Czech Republic already, playing for Prague-based club Bohemians 1905, to whom he will return for the rest of the season.

Speaking about Slavia’s latest acquisition, sporting director Jan Nezmar revealed the expectations from the youngster.

“Yusuf has impressed by his performances in the autumn of the league. We see a complex striker with excellent disposition. In addition, he can make even big progress because he did not work until recently in a professional environment. Only when he can train in a more demanding way, in the long run, can he show what really is in him.

“At the moment, Yusuf is at the Asian Championship and will only return to the end of the winter. It would be a very complex adaptation for the team, in addition to the competition that is here. For his further development, he will only be good when he will be able to continue what he started in Bohemia, that is, in adapting to the Czech environment and the Czech league. He will get more space than he should,” said Slavia Praha’s sporting director, Jan Nezmar.

Meanwhile, the player himself addressed the Slavia fans with a video message:

The club website later revealed his full statement:

“It is an honour for me to speak to you as a player of SK Slavia Praha. The last few months have been dreamlike for me. I would like to thank Bohemia for the chance I have received, like my Sport Invest Agency for her care and Slavia for this great opportunity. I appreciate being part of the history of such a club as Slavia. I greet all of the Asia Cup and I can not wait to see you in Prague. I will do my best to help Bohemia for everything they have done to me. And in the summer I will fight for the famous Slavia Prague.”

Slavia Praha, meanwhile, lead the Czech First League more than half of the season already played. The Prague based team sit four points clear at the top, as they continue their march to a fifth league title. They have also made it to the Round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League, where they’ll face Belgian club Genk.