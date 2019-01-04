Arsenal star set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus

It appears that Arsenal are set to lose midfielder Aaron Ramsey as reports are strongly suggesting the Brit to a move to Italy.

Ramsey and the Gunners have failed to advance in contract talks and it seems that Juventus are ready to pounce in and give Ramsey a shot in the Serie A.

Aaron #Ramsey to #Juventus, here we go! #Arsenal want to keep him on January; but he’s going to sign with Juve on next June as a free agent. Ramsey refused Paris Saint-Germain and is close to finalize his agreement with Juventus. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #AFC #Juve #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2019

As the tweet says, the London club seems to be prepared to lose one of their stars on a free as they’re settling for a move in the summer just as long as they can keep him through the winter transfer window.

At the moment, the Gunners are fifth in the Premier League race while Juventus are atop the Serie A standings.

Furthermore, while Arsenal are still in the fight for European spots, Juventus are almost assured UEFA Champions League football given their dominance in the Italian league.