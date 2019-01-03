Reports: Manchester United and Arsenal keen on Serie A midfielder

Manchester United and Arsenal are among two European heavyweights who are keeping a close eye on Cagilari midfielder Nicolo Barella, Correire Dello Sport are reporting.

The 21-year-old has suddenly popped up on the radar of some top teams in the continent after a strong showing for his club side, and may even be close to a move if the monetary part can be sorted out.

Reports suggest that Napoli are also in the running to sign the talented player, with manager Carlo Ancelotti a big fan of the midfielder’s work.

Liverpool, Inter Milan and Chelsea were also mentioned as possible options for the youngster to head to, but any club would have to meet the asking price of €50million in order to even consider prising the player away from Cagilari.

Chelsea have just signed Christian Pulisic so may not be too interested anymore, but the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are still possible suitors for the Italian.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – The January transfer window may be on, but neither United nor Arsenal would want to shell out so much money just yet on a relatively unproven commodity. Inter or Napoli, on the other hand, could have a better chance of signing the Italian.