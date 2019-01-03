Tottenham Hotspur star stalling on new contract as Real Madrid and Barcelona lurk

Tottenham Hotspur face a stern test on their hands as they look to tie down midfielder Christian Eriksen to a new contract, amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Eriksen has been offered more than double his current wages, per Daily Mail, in order to give him the incentive needed to stay with the Lilywhites, but the Dane is still not fully committed to the club and has given every chance to the likes of Madrid and Barcelona to try and sign him.

The 26-year-old is currently on £70,000-a-week at Spurs, and could have that figured doubled at the very least if he signs a new deal, but with Real Madrid and Barcelona lurking, anything could still happen.

Eriksen has been the key man for Mauricio Pochettino alongside Harry Kane and Dele Alli in recent seasons, and Spurs fans have taken him as one of their own, firmly in his corner through thick and thin.

Though the North London side continue to remain confident of him signing a new contract before the end of the season, keep an eye on Los Blancos and the Blaugrana, as they might just snatch the midfielder and make him their own.