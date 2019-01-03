Reports: Neymar to move to Real Madrid on one condition

Real Madrid and Barcelona went head-to-head for the signature of Neymar Jr in the summer of 2013, with the Brazilian choosing the latter. The player later himself left Barcelona to sign for PSG in a world-record deal. However, Los Blancos are interested in bringing him back, who would reportedly consider their offer on one condition.

The season began on a bad note for Real Madrid, after they lost both Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Los Blancos seemed to have been making progress during the early stages of the season, only to fall terribly.

Madrid’s bad run of form saw the Galacticos cut ties with new manager Julen Lopetegui and hire Castilla coach Santiago Solari, who has brought some stability to the team. And while Solari continues on his task to achieve Champions League qualification, President Florentino Perez has begun work on rebuilding the squad.

One of the players touted as a signing for the ‘new’ Real Madrid is Neymar. However, according to Don Balon, the former Barcelona forward will not move back to Spain as long as Santiago Solari is in charge.

According to the report, Neymar doesn’t see Real Madrid heading in any particular direction under Solari and is apprehensive about joining the team. However, if Solari were to let go of by Perez, the Brazilian would consider moving.

Furthermore, Neymar himself has put forward a name to become Madrid’s new head coach – Luiz Felipe Scolari – who managed the PSG star during and around the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Scolari resigned as Brazil boss after a 7-1 humiliation by Germany in the semifinals and is currently coaching Palmeiras.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; While there have been several reports linking Neymar with a move to Madrid, the notion of him asking for Solari to be sacked seems a bit far-fetched. Nevertheless, one thing grows clearer each day, that Neymar will be moving on from Paris in the near future.