Reports: Juventus close in on deal for ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’

Juventus are wasting no time in finding the next generation Cristiano Ronaldo to keep their team’s attacking strength intact, Calcio Mercato are reporting.

The player that the Old Lady have in mind is Portuguese youngster Francisco Trincao, who has traits similar to the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is enjoying a stunning spell at his new club Juventus, and will be pleased to know that the club are pushing hard to sign Trincao from his current side Braga B – for an estimated 15million Euros.

Trincao was the top scorer at the UEFA U-19 Euro competition, scoring five teams and leading Portugal to an unlikely victory in the tournament, and his skill and calmness has caught the eye of many top European clubs.

Inter Milan are also expected to be in the running, but Juve are a step ahead, with officials already having met agent Jorge Mendes per the report. The deal could be wrapped up soon too, with the 19-year-old expected to be mentored and nurtured by none other than his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – There is a very high chance of this deal taking place now, and it would make sense for all concerned parties too – a talent like Trincao does not come around very often.