Reports: Chelsea star set to leave for London rivals

Chelsea squad have finally begun to take shape under new coach Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian clearly sticking with a certain batch of players. In doing so, however, the former Napoli man has isolated several players who might leave this month. One of them is close to joining a London rival, as it happens.

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea are expected to be heavily involved in the January transfer market. The Blues even started off the latest transfer season with a bang, by beating rivals Liverpool to the signing of American youngster Christian Pulisic. However, the transfer dealings won’t end there as Chelsea are expected to let go of several players.

One of them is Gary Cahill. The English international defender signed for the London club back in 2012 from Bolton Wanderers and served as a key first-team member for several years. However, the Englishman has since fallen down the pecking order, especially under Maurizio Sarri, and is fully expected to leave in the coming days.

And according to the Sun, Cahill will be required to stay in London itself and sign for Chelsea’s neighbours Fulham.

Claudio Ranieri’s side is struggling in the Premier League and currently sit 19th, having already sacked Slavisa Jokanovic. And so, the Italian is looking to bring in experienced players to help Fulham get out of the sticky situation.

Meanwhile Cahill, who had generated interest from Arsenal and AC Milan previously, is expected to sign for the Cottagers on a six-month loan deal if a permanent agreement can’t be reached.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Fulham’s deal for Cahill looks set in stone and could even be completed as soon as this weekend. However, there still remains a possibility of another club swopping in at the last moment to swoop for the Champions League winner.