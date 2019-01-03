Reports: Real Madrid to sign five players in 2019

Real Madrid are widely expected to overhaul their squad once again during the next two transfer windows. Club President Florentino Perez wants to get rid of dead-weight in order to bring in the next breed of Galacticos. As such, there are five players Madrid are fully expected to sign in 2019.

Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid early in the summer to deal a major blow to the Champions of Europe. However, many argued that the team would improve even more by getting rid of an ageing Ronaldo. Nevertheless, Los Blancos regressed severely after the loss of the both their star manager and star man, prompting Florentino Perez to ring in big changes.

The Madrid President cut off ties with head coach Julen Lopetegui earlier this season and is reportedly looking to do so with several of the ‘Galacticos’ soon. And therein lies the matter that Real Madrid are planning somewhat of an overhaul of the squad.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos are expected to sign at least five players during the calendar year, stretching over two transfer windows. The first of those five, Brahim Diaz, is expected to put pen to paper shortly and link up with his new teammates for the rest of the season.

Furthermore, the thirteen-time Champions League winners are also looking closely at the South American market and have made moves to sign two promising young players- Rodrygo and Exequiel Palacios.

While a deal has already been struck for Rodrygo, who will join in the Summer, Real Madrid are still finalising terms for Exequiel Palacios. However, it is unclear whether the latter will join in January or six months later in June.

Madrid are also said to have activated the buy-back clause in Mario Hermoso’s contract at Espanyol for 7.5 million, and the former-Galactico is expected to return to the club in the coming months.

Finally, Perez is looking to bring in one statement signing in the summer of 2019, in an attempt to re-establish the ‘Galactico’ aura. The two players touted at the moment are Eden Hazard and Neymar.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; While 4 of the 5 potential signings are on the verge of completion, there remain some doubts over the new ‘Galactico’. Madrid have followed both Eden Hazard and Neymar closely in the past years and would prefer bringing in either to be the new ‘number 7’. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is also a player which interests Los Blancos.