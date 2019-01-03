Official: JDT bring in Diogo Luis Santo from Buriram United

With the winter transfer window official commencing, clubs are hard at work in bringing new reinforcements. As such, Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim aren’t far behind and have announced the signing of Diogo Luis Santo from Buriram United.

Diogo joined Buriram United back in 2015 and helped the club lift a record-breaking five trophies in his first season. The former Olympiacos man helped the Thunder Castles by scoring 45 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions during that season.

The prolific Brazilian forward only added to his tally from then on and finally leaves Thailand having scored 132 goals and provided 45 assists in just 158 games.

JDT, meanwhile, are gearing up for a big season ahead as they qualify directly for the AFC Champions League group stage. The Southern Tigers are drawn in Group E alongside South Korean club Gyeongnam FC, with the final two spots still to be decided.

