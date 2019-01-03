Official: Myanmar defender Thein Than Win makes Thai league switch

The transfer season is well and truly underway and this time it is one of the Southeast Asian stars who is in the news. Joining international teammates Aung Si Thu, Kyaw Ko Ko, and Sithu Aung in the Thai League, Myanmar defender Thein Than Win has signed for Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC on a loan deal.

In the latest addition under their ASEAN quota, Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC have completed the signing of Myanmar left-back Thein Than Win on a one year deal. The defender will link up with his teammates soon and will return to his parent club Yadanarbon at the end of the season.

The marauding left-back signed for Yadanarbon in 2015 from Shan United and has even established his place in the national team since. The 27-year-old was Antoine Hey’s first choice when the Asian Lions participated in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and provided two assists during their four games.

Ratchaburi, meanwhile, will hope that Thein Than Win’s signing helps them strengthen their backline, which conceded fifty-three goals in just thirty-four matches last season. The Dragons finished 12th in the league in 2018, avoiding relegation by a solitary point.

(Image Credits: Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC Facebook)