Reports: Zidane set to reunite with ex-players as he targets coaching return

One of the greatest footballers to ever grace the game, few would’ve predicted Zinedine Zidane to carry over his excellent record with him to the dugouts. The Frenchman left Real Madrid earlier this season after winning three back-to-back Champions League but could soon be back in the dugout.

Zinedine Zidane, a Real Madrid and Juventus legend in his playing days, was managing the former’s youth team when he got the call to replace a recently sacked Rafa Benitez. He took over promptly and led Los Blancos to their eleventh Champions League title at the end of the season.

The Frenchman then repeated the feat in the two successive seasons, to extend his legendary status for the Galacticos. He left the club before the start of the 2018/19 season, along with star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, reports from Don Balon suggest that the World Cup winner won’t be out of a job for long. According to the Spanish news outlet, he will take over as the head coach of Juventus from Massimiliano Allegri next season.

The report goes on to state that the Italian manager is believed to have taken Juventus as far as he can. The club now wants to appoint a manager with experience in winning the Champions League. Furthermore, it is also reported that it is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who wants his former boss in Italy.

Moreover, if Zidane is indeed handed the reigns of the Bianconeri, he would like to bring two of his ex-players with him: Marcelo and Toni Kroos.

Nevertheless, Juventus are not the only team interested in bringing their ex-player back. It was also reported that Manchester United were trying to get the Frenchman on board to replace Jose Mourinho but he declined their offer to take over mid-season.