Pulisic joining Chelsea for €64m

United States forward Christian Pulisic will stay at Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season and join Chelsea for the 2019-20 campaign.

Chelsea have secured a €64million deal for Christian Pulisic, who will stay at Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

Pulisic has long been linked with a Premier League move and Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday a deal with Chelsea has been agreed.

The United States international will remain with Dortmund as Lucien Favre’s men push for the Bundesliga title, sitting six points clear in top spot over the mid-season break.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said Pulisic’s expiring contract – his deal was set to run out in 2020 – was among the reasons for the sale.

“It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League,” he told Dortmund’s website. “That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract.

“Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.

“Christian Pulisic as a character is a perfect player. I am sure that in the coming months he will do everything in his power to bring his high quality to the team and to achieve his sporting goals with his team-mates at Borussia Dortmund.”

@cpulisic_10 wechselt im Sommer zum @ChelseaFC! Der BVB hat sich mit dem FC Chelsea auf einen Transfer von Christian #Pulisic mit sofortiger Wirkung geeinigt, Chelsea wiederum leiht den 20-Jährigen bis zum Saisonende an den BVB aus. Alle Infos https://t.co/HmGsGzfp7D pic.twitter.com/I6dM1NtiuA — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 2, 2019

Pulisic has also been linked with Premier League leaders Liverpool, but Chelsea have won the race for the 20-year-old.

Despite being widely regarded to be among Europe’s most talented rising stars, Pulisic has only started five Bundesliga games this season, with fellow youngsters Jadon Sancho and Jacob Bruun Larsen seemingly preferred by Favre.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri said on Tuesday he would not be seeking a striker signing in the January transfer window but suggested he wanted to add to his attacking options.

Pulisic, though, could be seen as a replacement for Eden Hazard, whose Chelsea contract expires in 2020.

Hazard has indicated he may sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge but Sarri has told the Belgium star, regularly linked with joining Real Madrid, to make up his mind.

“It’s time to decide,” Sarri told reporters last week. “We have to solve this problem if we want to programme the future.”