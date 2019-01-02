Reports: Liverpool set to beat Barcelona to signature of PSG star

The Adrien Rabiot saga continues to generate new twists and turns with each passing day, with reports now emerging that Liverpool have held talks with the Frenchman over a potential move in the summer.

According to reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the board have had several meetings, all discussing a move for the PSG midfielder.

Rabiot has been itching for a move away from France all summer, with Barcelona the frontrunners for his signature. However, the Spanish giants released a statement dismissing the rumours which allowed Tottenham into the mix.

Rabiot though rejected a move to Spurs outright, stating that the club were ‘beneath him’ and could not meet his wage demands.

Now Liverpool too have entered the race for the 23-year-old but it remains to be seen if he is willing to move to England.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: It definitely appears as though the Reds have stolen a march on their rivals and look like the favourites to land Rabiot’s signature. However, PSG are keen on offloading the mercurial Frenchman in January to recoup as much as they can, and Liverpool might be forced into shelling out a rather sizeable amount instead of getting him for free in the summer. A dilemma indeed.