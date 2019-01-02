Reports: Real Madrid to sell 4 players to fund moves for 3 superstars worth €500m

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning a quite ludicrous overhaul of his squad next season in an attempt to get Madrid back to the top of Europe. According to Don Balon, Perez is planning to offload Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz to fund moves for Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and one of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

Madrid have struggled without the offensive output of Cristiano Ronaldo this season with Bale, Benzema and Asensio all failing to live up to expectations and provide goals on a regular basis.

As a result, Los Blancos have been linked with the cream of the crop in Europe, including Hazard, for whom they seem to already have a deal in place.

According to Don Balon’s latest reports though, Perez is not happy with just Hazard and wants even Kane and one of Neymar or Mbappe to kickstart the revolution.

Asensio and Benzema too have disappointed this season and are set to be shown the door in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5: While a move for one or even two of the players mentioned above is possible, the funds it would take to pull off such a heist boggles the mind.

While Madrid do not have any shortage of funds per se, it is quite improbable even for the volatile Perez to plot such a deal.

It looks like Hazard is definitely on his way to Madrid, and he could be joined by Kane next summer if things go according to plan. However, Neymar is keen on a move to Barcelona while Mbappe is likely to stay at PSG for at least the next couple of seasons, so Madrid might have to settle for just two arrivals in the summer.