Reports: Inter plan shock swoop for Manchester United star

Manchester United winger-turned-fullback Ashley Young has emerged as a shock transfer target for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Young’s contract expires at the end of the season, but the Englishman has expressed his desire to stay at the club for a few more seasons. However, he will be free to talk to other clubs and sign a pre-contract now that he has entered the last six months of his deal.

According to reports, Inter are preparing to offer Young a two-year deal, however, they could face competition from rivals Milan as well as Roma.

Young offers versatility and energy if not too much else, and he has remained extremely fit despite being well into his 30s.

He would serve as an ideal squad player for Inter and considering he will be arriving for free, it is a no-brainer on the part of the Serie A side to make a move for him if negotiations with United fail.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Manchester United don’t seem too keen on offering Young a long-term extension and with negotiations between the two parties stalling, Inter are well-positioned to make their move. Young would be a valuable addition to the squad, capable of filling in for the starters and also providing quality off the bench. A move that makes sense for both parties!