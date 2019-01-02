Reports: Arsenal have £55m bid for Serie A star rejected

Arsenal have reportedly had a £55m bid for Roma star Cengiz Under turned down by the Serie A side.

Unai Emery is looking to strengthen his side as they attempt a sustained push for a top-four spot, and with no out-and-out winger in the squad, that is one area the manager is looking to address.

Injuries to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck have further depleted the Arsenal squad and Aaron Ramsey’s imminent departure means Emery lacks options in attack.

Having set his sights on Under, Emery has now apparently had a bid for the youngster rejected as Roma look to keep hold of their prized asset.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the finest prospects in Europe, chipping in with 14 assists and 10 goals in 55 appearances for Roma.

He would be the perfect addition to an Arsenal side that lack pace, trickery and directness on the wing. However, the Gunners are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United who are both keeping an eye out on the Turkish winger.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Arsenal are unlikely to be willing to part with more than the amount they have already offered for Under, especially in the January window. If United and City are indeed interested in signing Under, there is no way the Gunners will be able to compete with the wages and transfer fee offered by the two Manchester clubs and they might turn their attention elsewhere.