Reports: Ed Woodward draws five-man shortlist for next Manchester United manager

Manchester United have started firing on all cylinders ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival but it’s all but sure that the board will appoint a manager for the long-term come summer.

Various reports have labelled Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the favourite for the United job. According to fresh reports from The Sun, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has shortlisted five names for probably the toughest job in English football right now.

While Pochettino is the top priority as reported, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and former PSG manager and United defender Laurent Blanc are next on the list respectively. Solskjaer will be considered as well if the club continues its run of form under the Norwegian interim manager.

The fifth choice, however, would come as a surprise as Salzburg manager Marco Rose is being considered for the job as well.

With United gaining momentum now, the style of play and atmosphere surrounding the club is not anymore the board’s concern and the club’s fans would expect them to hire the best possible option in the summer. Pochettino is believed to be the most favoured option among the club’s fans as well.