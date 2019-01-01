Real Madrid dealt blow in chase of Manchester United superstar

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has seen his stocks rise rapidly and his performances caught the eyes of Real Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly approached the youngster as well.

United, under Mourinho, endured their worst start to a Premier League season and quite a few of their players were reportedly unsettled and Rashford was one of them. Madrid had apparently contacted the youngster for a summer transfer but nothing conclusive had come out of the talks.

As reported by The Sun, Rashford has decided against moving to Santiago Bernabeu and will stay at Old Trafford as the team continue to improve under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – Rashford has scored two goals and has an assist to his name in three matches under the Norwegian manager and started all of them. With United slowly coming back to their fluent best and the Englishman one of the most important players of the setup, it looks highly unlikely that he would fancy a move away from his boyhood club.