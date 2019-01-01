Chelsea could lose out on Real Madrid midfielder as Italian giants enter race

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, on loan from Real Madrid, was rumoured to be joining the London-based club on a permanent basis. However, fresh reports have emerged which state that the Croatian’s future might not be with Chelsea!

Kovacic had joined the English Premier League club on a temporary basis at the start of this season as part of a deal which saw Thibaut Courtois move the other way. After a string of commendable performances, rumours emerged that Chelsea are looking to make his move permanent.

Italian publication Tuttopsport report that Inter might spoil Chelsea’s party and bring the Croat back to San Siro. Kovacic had moved to Madrid after spending two years with the Italian club, however, he couldn’t cement his place in the Los Blancos line up.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Kovacic has made 18 appearances for Chelsea in the league this season and if the Blues do sign him on a permanent basis, he can be sure of getting game time and Champions League football too. Hence it’d only beneficial for him to stay at the London-based club.