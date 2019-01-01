Reports: Manchester United closing in on first January signing

Manchester United have begun life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in perfect fashion, registering comprehensive victories in all three games played thus far, but they continue to be suspect at the back which has forced the Norwegian to line up a bid for Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas.

Despite their commanding performances, United have leaked goals as always and Solskjaer is determined to dip his toes into the January market to solve the Red Devils’ defensive woes.

According to reports, United are preparing a £32.4m bid for Roma’s Greek defender Manolas, who has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Serie A.

The Red Devils have conceded a whopping 32 goals in just 20 league games thus far, with the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling all failing to make the center-back spot their own.

If they are to try and compete for a top-four spot to secure Champions League football next season, United would need to shore up their backline and Manolas is the perfect fit.

He is also seen as a cheap alternative to the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, both of whom United tried to lure to Old Trafford unsuccessfully.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: United need a centre-half and there are not many better than Manolas for such a price. While Roma would be unwilling to sell the 27-year-old in January considering how hard it would be to find a suitable replacement, if United do trigger his release clause, there will be little the Italian outfit could do to keep him in their ranks.