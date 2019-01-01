Reports: Chelsea reject offer from European giants for £40m-rated midfielder

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Bayern Munich’s second offer worth £20m for midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Bundesliga champions earlier had a £13m offer rejected as well.

The Blues have slapped a price tag of £40m on the talented youngster and it appears Bayern are now set to give up on the chase.

Hudson-Odoi’s contract expires in 2020 and he is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after struggling to break into the first team.

Despite Maurizio Sarri’s promises of regular first-team football, Hudson-Odoi has featured in just 1 Premier League match this season.

The Chelsea faithful remain huge fans of the 18-year-old and would loathe seeing him leave, but that’s what appears to be the case.

He could follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson, both of whom have headed to the Bundesliga in search of better opportunities.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5: With just over a year left on his contract, a £40m price tag for a player with just 3 league appearances is rather steep and would ward off most suitors, including Bayern, who will be expected to set their sights on other targets now that the January window has officially opened.