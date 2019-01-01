Reports: Barcelona agree terms with €75 million-rated midfielder

Barcelona are on the verge of completing a move for Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong, with the 21-year-old reportedly agreeing a five-year contract with the Catalan giants.

de Jong has been linked with a whole host of clubs including the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich, but it appears Barcelona have stolen a march on their European rivals and look set to land the player by the end of the week.

While Ajax have slapped a €75 million price tag on the midfielder, Barcelona are confident that they can get their man for a fee in the region of €60 million.

de Jong has taken the Eredivisie by storm, scoring three goals and providing an assist this season. Primarily a central midfielder but capable of playing at the heart of defence as well, the 21-year-old would be perfectly suited to Barcelona, where he could develop to become one of the finest midfielders on the planet.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5: The deal looks set to be completed anytime this week. With personal terms already agreed, all that remains is for Barcelona to settle on a fee with Ajax, and considering the kind of funds the Spanish giants have at their disposal, they should be able to shell out the additional €15 million Ajax are holding out for if it comes down to that.