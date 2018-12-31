Reports: Barcelona ready to surrender De Ligt chase to focus on Serie A star

Barcelona are back in our transfer focus following news of another possible Camp Nou switch for a promising Serie A player.

Don Balon are reporting that the Catalan club have now turned their attention to Inter Milan youngster Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar has performed admirably for the Nerazzurri recently, and has come under the eye of several top European clubs, with Barcelona edging ever closer to sealing a deal for the defender.

The chase for Skriniar comes just moments after Barca superstar Lionel Messi suggested that signing Dutch prospect Matthijs De Ligt was not possible, and that the board should look elsewhere for young defenders.

The words of Messi hold significant weight in Catalonia, and the sudden interest in Skriniar is proof of just that. Whether Inter are willing to give up their star 23-year-old however, is what remains to be seen.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Any player would love playing at Barcelona, but Inter Milan would be wise to at least wait the season before accepting any offer from the Catalans. The price will certainly be key to this deal taking place.