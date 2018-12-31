After years of struggle, Inter Milan finally seem to have begun their ascent to be amongst Europe’s best once again. The Nerazzurri were left in shambles after Jose Mourinho left for Real Madrid and have only begun to show signs of recovery recently. And now, the Inter hierarchy wants to go all in by making statement signings, one of which might arrive from Real Madrid.

It is a known fact that Inter Milan are in search of a midfielder. The Nerazzurri signed Radja Nainggolan during the Summer transfer window but the Belgian has failed to make the same impact as he did for Roma so far.

During the Summer window, there were also rumours that Inter Milan were closing in on Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric. However, the Croat chose to stay at current club Real Madrid.

And if reports from Corriere Dello Sport are to be believed, Inter will be back in the Summer of 2019 to try their luck at another Real Madrid midfielder- Toni Kroos.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a midfield leader and have identified Kroos as a potential target. Furthermore, the Inter board are willing to offer Madrid Mauro Icardi to Real Madrid in return for the German midfielder.

Icardi, who joined Inter from Sampdoria back in 2013, has been linked with Real Madrid several times in the past, as they look to bring in a quality striker.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; The potential Kroos-Icardi swap seems like a deal which can never happen. But when you take a closer look, you’d find that both teams could actually benefit from the said deal. Inter Milan are in desparate need for a midfielder leader to help them challenge Juventus, while Real Madrid need someone to fill in the goalscoring shoes of Ronaldo.

This deal won’t happen in all likeliness. But if it does, both the teams will acquire exactly the kind of player they are looking for.