Reports: New Real Madrid signing’s shirt number and debut date decided

Real Madrid have shed their ‘Galactico’ approach in the transfer market to focus more on young players with a high ceiling. Keeping in line with this strategy, Los Blancos have signed Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Marco Asensio among others. And one more is expected to follow soon. So much so, that his shirt number and date of debut have already been decided.

It is highly likely that Real Madrid complete the signing of two new players this January- Brahim Diaz and Exequiel Palacios. While the latter may arrive later in the January window, the former is expected to seal the switch as soon as the embargo is lifted.

Earlier this month, Diaz was reported to have agreed terms with Real Madrid for a potential return to Spain from Manchester City. The 19-year-old signed for the Citizens from Malaga in 2016 but was never given enough opportunities under Pep Guardiola.

As a result, Diaz decided to decline City’s contract extension and instead leave the club. In turn, the Manchester Club chose to cash in on the youngster rather than lose him for free in the summer. And so, a fee of 15 Million plus variables was agreed between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Despite that, there is no official word from either club yet. However, if reports are to be believed, that will soon change.

According to Don Balon, Brahim Diaz’s move to Madrid will be confirmed in the coming days with the youngster already picking the number ’21’ to go on his newest white jersey. Furthermore, he will be provided with a spot in the first team for the next six months at least.

It is also reported that Diaz will make it to the stands of Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid’s match against Villareal on Thursday, January 4 and can even make the first team squad as soon as Saturday, January 6.

Exequiel Palacios could follow the Spaniard shortly to become Real Madrid’s second signing of the January transfer window.