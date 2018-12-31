Reports: AC Milan and Inter Milan interested in Atletico Madrid defender

The two Milan giants, AC Milan and Inter are set to fight it out to be able to sign Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, per Calcio Mercato.

The report suggests that Inter are looking for a stable defender amid reports of Miranda leaving the club, and find Godin the ideal candidate to replace the Brazilian at the San Siro.

On the other end of the spectrum, AC Milan too are trying to prise the Ateltico captain from Spain after holding several meetings to discuss which players should the Rossoneri bring in next.

Godin has been a standout performer for Atletico Madrid in the past few years, but his stay in the Spanish capital does seem to be coming to an end, with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus also showing interest in the centre back.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – There is no doubt that Godin wants to move, and manager Diego Simeone will look for the right price for his Uruguay powerhouse, and either of the Milan clubs will do well to sign him up. This deal looks more suited for next summer however.