Reports: Aaron Ramsey agrees move to Serie A giants

Aaron Ramsey has reportedly agreed to move to Juventus next summer, per Corriere Dello Sport. The Welshman’s contract with Arsenal runs out by the summer transfer window, and he is expected to be let go on a free transfer.

Ramsey has been linked with several top European clubs since it became clear that the Gunners were not willing to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all been linked with the midfielder following a successful run with Arsenal, but it now looks as if the Old Lady have secured the deal and will have the player on their hands when his contract runs out.

The report suggests that personal terms may have been agreed as well, with €10million a year being fixed as the amount to be paid to the current Arsenal star.

Ramsey will partner the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala if the move is confirmed come next summer.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Of all the transfer gossip, Ramsey’s situation looks the most straight-forward, so expect this deal to be wrapped up as soon as the summer transfer window gets underway.