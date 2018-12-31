Reports: Serie A superstar wants Manchester United transfer

Manchester United may be on the mend following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Red Devils could also want to add to their impressive squad very soon.

In fact, United fans will be pleased to know that the change in manager has attracted interest from some of the top players in Europe, who want a piece of the action too.

Don Balon are reporting that Mauro Icardi has expressed his intentions to compete on all fronts at United, considering that seems unlikely at his current club Inter Milan.

Real Madrid were initially leading the race to sign the Argentine, but it appears as though Los Blancos have put the move on hold, prompting interest from other clubs.

The report suggests that Icardi was rejected by United a couple of seasons ago, but could be interested now, considering the sudden purple patch the striker has found lately.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – Icardi wants a Manchester United move, but Solskjaer is building a team within the players he has at the moment, and with no dearth of attacking talent, it seems unlikely that he will go ahead with the transfer even come the summer transfer window.