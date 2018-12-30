Manchester United expect superstar to stay at the club and snub Juventus & PSG

David de Gea’s future at Manchester United has remained unclear for quite some time but fresh reports have emerged which claim the club are expecting the goalkeeper to snub some of Europe’s biggest clubs in favour of a stay at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were showing their interest in the Spanish shot-stopper after a string of poor results under Jose Mourinho left Manchester United battling to stay in the contention of a top-four finish. The Portuguese was ultimately sacked and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the interim manager.

According to reports in Express, the Manchester United board expects De Gea to stay put at the club after the departure of Mourinho and with results taking a turn for the good as well. The club had triggered a clause in the goalkeeper’s contract which extended his stay by another year – until 2020.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5 – With United trying to get back in the top four in the Premier League under Solskjaer and the style of play and the overall atmosphere of the camp improving considerably as well, it seems that the bigger players would want to stay at the club and see which manager takes up the job in the summer. Therefore, it looks highly likely that De Gea will stay at Manchester United.