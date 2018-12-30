Reports: Barcelona in danger of losing key target to Premier League club

Despite bringing in Jeison Murillo already, Barcelona are still in the market for other players with a few targets even said to be close to signing. However, as it happens, one of their key targets might end up moving elsewhere, if an agreement cannot be reached over personal terms.

Adrien Rabiot’s days in a PSG shirt seem numbered. The Frenchman, who has just six months left on his contract, recently refused an extension and has since been left on the fringes of the first team. However, as it happens, the youngster has generated interest from several of the top European clubs.

One club, in particular, which was said to be closing in on Rabiot’s signature was FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana are looking to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park and the name of Rabiot came up as a potential target.

However, Paris United reports that the talks between the club and the player are in danger of breaking down over the signing-on fee. It was reported previously that Barcelona was ready to pay Rabiot a fee of 10 Million on signing. However, his mother and agent, is demanding a fee of 15 Million Euros.

In case the negotiations do come to a halt, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to pounce. Spurs are said to be preparing an offer of 8 Million Euros per year for Rabiot, who they will hand a three-year deal. However, there are still some attempts from the club to get the youngster to sign a new deal.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Adrien Rabiot looked to be heading for Camp Nou until the last few days. And as the report suggests, a gap in the offered and expected wages could wreck a potential deal. However, the youngster is still high in demand across Europe and would have little trouble finding other suitors.