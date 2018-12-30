Reports: Real Madrid and Barcelona to fight for ‘next Varane’

Young players with big potential always are in demand in football. And now, Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to fight each other, along with a horde of other big clubs for the signature of one such prodigy, who has earned the title of the ‘next Raphel Varane’.

One of the breakout young stars of the season has been Toulouse’s Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman, who is turning 19 today, has become a regular for the Ligue 1 team and has appeared in 10 of their 18 matches.

His performances at the back have caught the eye of several of Europe’s top clubs, all of whom are in the race to sign the player dubbed the next Raphael Varane.

And Mundo Deportivo reports that it is Barcelona who are leading the chase for the youngster, with Real Madrid following the situation closely behind. However, also in the chase are Liverpool, Juventus, Inter Milan, Wolverhampton, and a horde of Bundesliga clubs.

According to the report, the 19-year-old will have a week to decide who he wishes to sign for, as Toulouse have decided to cash-in on him before his current deal expires.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Jean-Clair Todibo looks to be on the move already and all signs point towards it. His parent club Toulouse, meanwhile, have already started preparing for life without the youngster, and have brought in Japanese international Gen Shoji as a potential replacement.

However, with Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in the chase, it is still unclear as to where the 19-year-old will eventually end up.