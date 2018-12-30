Arsenal and Bayern Munich make first moves for Barcelona midfielder

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are preparing a raid on a promising Barcelona youngster and have apparently made an advancement as well.

18-year-old Spanish central midfielder Lucas de Vega is attracting interest from the two heavyweights, Spanish publication AS reports. Born in Brazil, De Vega plays for Barcelona under-19 side after having joined them earlier this year in July.

Eligible to play for both Spain and Brazil, he can play as an attacking midfielder and a second striker as well. However, his contract with the Catalan club runs out next year which has prompted both Arsenal and Bayern to make a move.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – As the midfielder is highly rated by some of the biggest European clubs, there is definitely no question mark on his ability. And even though his contract runs out next year, Barcelona will do everything they can to tie De Vega down to a longer contract.