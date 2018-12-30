Christian Pulisic’s transfer to Premier League giants ‘leaked’

Former USA striker Eddie Johnson ‘accidentally confirmed’ Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea.

Johnson posted a photo on Instagram in which Pulisic can be seen wearing a half Dortmund-half Chelsea shirt.

Pulisic had previously been linked to Liverpool as well, but delays in making a concrete bid for the player allowed Chelsea back in the race for the USA international.

Reports also suggested that the Blues had a bid accepted for the Dortmund star which would see him move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Now, it seems those reports have some truth to them, with Johnson all but confirming the same in his Instagram post.

Here’s a screenshot of Johnson’s post:

(Image credit: Daily Mail)

Pulisic is out of contract in 2020 and Dortmund are resigned to the prospect of losing their star attacker who has scored once and assisted two goals this season and has played a major role in their rise to the top of the Bundesliga table.