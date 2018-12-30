You’re at the best place – Solskjaer wants De Gea, Martial to re-sign

Manchester United are the best club for David de Gea and Anthony Martial, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes David de Gea and Anthony Martial re-sign with Manchester United and become part of history with the Premier League club.

United have reportedly triggered extensions for Martial, 23, and De Gea, 28, to keep the pair at the club until 2020.

Solskjaer, the interim manager at Old Trafford, wants to convince the duo to remain at United, saying it was the best place for them.

“I know the club want them to sign, of course, because they are top-quality players,” the Norwegian told UK newspapers.

“It’s down to the players, but when you’re at Man United there isn’t a lot of greener grass on the other side. You are at the best place. It’s the biggest club in the world.

“For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club.

“If you are a regular at Manchester United, I think you should grasp the opportunity to stay here and become part of the history.”

Solskjaer spent 11 seasons at United as a player despite often struggling for game time.

While De Gea and Martial are in different positions, the former forward explained his love for United – and stubbornness – meant he remained at the club.

“I had loads of offers and possibilities to move but the manager [Alex Ferguson] sat me down and told me I was going to be an important part of his team, his squad and I was going to play enough games,” Solskjaer said.

“I felt privileged to play here. I am also stubborn. The club agreed to sell me to Spurs one time and I said, ‘No, thank you’. My agent wanted me to go, but I knew I was at the best place.

“I wasn’t sure the grass was greener somewhere else. I had a period when I wasn’t playing. I would get angry. Then he would put me in the team and I would feel a big part of it and important.”

United have won back-to-back games under Solskjaer and can close to within three points of fifth-placed Arsenal with a win over Bournemouth on Sunday.