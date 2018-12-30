Reports: Another Real Madrid star ready to make Serie A switch

Luka Modric may be considered the best player in 2018, but it still doesn’t exclude him from transfer talk and the Real Madrid star is reportedly ready to leave Madrid.

According to a report , the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner rejected a new contract offer by his current club as he may be reportedly ready to move on and take yet another challenge.

Furthermore, it is understood that Serie A club Inter Milan are interested in signing the 33-year-old star, with an offer of €10 million per campaign. They are open for a two-year contract which the Croatian is said to be considering.

The report would go on and say that Modric is likely to go to China in the future where he would play late in his career before retiring.

However, the report would claim that Madrid are still confident they are able to come to an agreement with Modric as they are likely to rebuff their initial offer to keep their star at the Bernabeu.