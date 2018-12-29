Reports: Liverpool to beat Chelsea and Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund superstar

Liverpool could be on course to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Christian Pulisic, The Sun are reporting.

The report suggests that Jurgen Klopp could be tempted into securing the transfer as early as the January transfer window, especially after an initial bid by Arsenal appears to have been rejected.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £45million offer for Pulisic, and that could be enough considering it is the highest being tabled at the moment.

Chelsea were rumoured to have wrapped the deal up, with Maurizio Sarri keen to ensure he has the American at Stamford Bridge, but Liverpool are now front-runners per the report.

Whoever does end up getting the midfielder has a real player on their hands considering Pulisic’s contribution to Dortmund since making his debut at Signal Iduna Park.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – If not January, Klopp could seal the deal for Pulisic in the summer as it appears Liverpool are willing to ready funds for the American’s transfer to Anfield.