Reports: Chelsea agree to £45 million deal to bring Borussia Dortmund star in the summer transfer window

If reports are to be believed, Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic may be on his way to the Premier League.

Speculations on his future have been up in he air, with a number of English clubs eyeing his signature.

Many were linking Pulisic to a move to Liverpool, but reports now say he is on his way to Chelsea after a deal worth £45million sends him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Initially, talks were said to be in its final stages as the two parties were still agreeing on a fee.

However, new developments show that a price has been set and, if confirmed, means that the American will be featuring under Maurizio Sarri in the coming Premier League season.

This yeah has been tough for Pulisic, who has only played 11 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund so far. He has only been able to score one goal and recorded two assists in his limited time on the pitch.

