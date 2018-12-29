Reports: Chelsea agree to £45 million deal to bring Borussia Dortmund star in the summer transfer window

If reports are to be believed, Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic may be on his way to the Premier League.

Speculations on his future have been up in he air, with a number of English clubs eyeing his signature.

Many were linking Pulisic to a move to Liverpool, but reports now say he is on his way to Chelsea after a deal worth £45million sends him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

BILD are reporting that Christian Pulisic has agreed to join Chelsea next summer. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 29, 2018

Initially, talks were said to be in its final stages as the two parties were still agreeing on a fee.

Bild report that @cpulisic_10 and @ChelseaFC have agreed on a summer transfer. @BVB have also given their OK – if the money is right. #bvb #cfc — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) December 28, 2018

However, new developments show that a price has been set and, if confirmed, means that the American will be featuring under Maurizio Sarri in the coming Premier League season.

German publication Bild are reporting tonight that #cfc have agreed £45m deal to sign Christian #Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund next summer. — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) December 28, 2018

This yeah has been tough for Pulisic, who has only played 11 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund so far. He has only been able to score one goal and recorded two assists in his limited time on the pitch.